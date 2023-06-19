Short Interest in Coles Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLEGF) Rises By 9.9%

Coles Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLEGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,534,300 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the May 15th total of 1,395,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 590.1 days.

Coles Group Stock Up 5.4 %

OTCMKTS:CLEGF traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.65. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.92 and a 200 day moving average of $11.82. Coles Group has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $13.96.

About Coles Group

Coles Group Limited operates as a retailer in Australia. It operates through Supermarkets, Liquor, and Express segments. The company operates 835 supermarkets; and coles.com.au, which offers a choice of home delivery, including same-day, overnight drop and go services, and pick up from click and collect locations.

