Short Interest in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Increases By 9.3%

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the May 15th total of 969,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 188,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Compass Diversified news, insider Elias Sabo acquired 4,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $92,666.08. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 269,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,214,035.97. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compass Diversified

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Compass Diversified by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,836,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,402,000 after acquiring an additional 124,316 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Compass Diversified by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,925,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,962,000 after acquiring an additional 166,599 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Compass Diversified by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,178,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,412,000 after acquiring an additional 140,187 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Compass Diversified by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,861,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,525,000 after acquiring an additional 392,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Compass Diversified by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,452,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,485,000 after acquiring an additional 245,012 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.47% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CODI traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.44. 273,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,972. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.72. Compass Diversified has a 52-week low of $16.32 and a 52-week high of $25.09.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $542.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.55 million. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 7.27%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Compass Diversified will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Compass Diversified Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 19th. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is presently 109.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CODI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

