Short Interest in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Expands By 10.2%

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,250,000 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the May 15th total of 9,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $8,293,943.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,588,669.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 1,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total transaction of $107,353.10. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 72,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,291,482.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $8,293,943.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,486 shares in the company, valued at $32,588,669.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 820,618 shares of company stock valued at $70,004,626. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datadog

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DDOG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Datadog by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Datadog in the 1st quarter worth $2,494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Datadog by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Datadog by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,137,000 after buying an additional 14,658 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Datadog by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Trading Down 2.5 %

DDOG traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $95.75. 4,530,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,250,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.74. Datadog has a 52-week low of $61.34 and a 52-week high of $120.75.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $481.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.29 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. On average, analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Datadog from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. DA Davidson began coverage on Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Datadog from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.55.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

