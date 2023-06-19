Short Interest in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Increases By 8.6%

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,290,000 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the May 15th total of 5,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 922,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens initiated coverage on Evolent Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evolent Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Evolent Health Price Performance

NYSE EVH traded down $1.25 on Monday, reaching $28.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,199,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,363. Evolent Health has a 52 week low of $21.83 and a 52 week high of $39.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -75.26 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.41.

Insider Activity

Evolent Health ( NYSE:EVH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 7.86% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $427.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.58 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Evolent Health will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total value of $3,991,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 819,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,750,977.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total value of $3,991,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 819,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,750,977.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cheryl Scott sold 2,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $70,973.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,614,177.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 345,365 shares of company stock valued at $11,217,934. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Evolent Health

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVH. FMR LLC grew its position in Evolent Health by 214.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,641,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,373,000 after acquiring an additional 9,980,971 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Evolent Health by 10.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,655,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,004,000 after purchasing an additional 793,082 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 17.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,462,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,264 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 6.2% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 3,374,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,516,000 after acquiring an additional 197,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,270,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,856 shares in the last quarter.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

