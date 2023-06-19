Short Interest in First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Grows By 10.0%

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 165,600 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the May 15th total of 150,500 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Guaranty Bancshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FGBI. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,492,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 119,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,805,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from $26.50 to $18.25 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. TheStreet cut shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th.

First Guaranty Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FGBI traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.67. 50,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,686. First Guaranty Bancshares has a one year low of $11.37 and a one year high of $27.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.27. The stock has a market cap of $135.82 million, a PE ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.41.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $25.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.91 million. As a group, analysts predict that First Guaranty Bancshares will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

First Guaranty Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.62%.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

