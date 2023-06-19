Short Interest in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Declines By 7.1%

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,380,000 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the May 15th total of 19,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days. Currently, 6.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FOX news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $3,362,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,513 shares in the company, valued at $5,295,587.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 19.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of FOX

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOXA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of FOX by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,282,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976,775 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 871.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,102,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,315 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,385,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FOX by 11,612.4% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,935,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in FOX by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,659,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,778,000 after buying an additional 1,315,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FOX Stock Down 0.1 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FOXA shares. Bank of America cut shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of FOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of FOX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Argus downgraded shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FOX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.89.

Shares of FOXA traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.64. The company had a trading volume of 10,266,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,415,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.86. FOX has a 52 week low of $28.01 and a 52 week high of $37.26. The company has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.85.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. FOX had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FOX will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

FOX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

See Also

