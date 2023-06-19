Short Interest in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Declines By 7.4%

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,780,000 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the May 15th total of 5,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on LendingClub in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on LendingClub in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on LendingClub in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on LendingClub from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LendingClub has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Insider Transactions at LendingClub

In other news, Director Stephen M. Cutler bought 7,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $49,997.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,806 shares in the company, valued at $99,940.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Stephen M. Cutler acquired 7,250 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,313.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen M. Cutler acquired 7,407 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $49,997.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,806 shares in the company, valued at $99,940.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LendingClub Stock Up 2.4 %

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in LendingClub by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 129,788 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 23,504 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in LendingClub by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,204,019 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,891,000 after purchasing an additional 717,369 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in LendingClub by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 447,877 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 132,952 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in LendingClub by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,015,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,534,000 after purchasing an additional 81,916 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in LendingClub during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

LC stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,618,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,020,005. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. LendingClub has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $15.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.83 and a 200 day moving average of $8.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.92.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $245.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.32 million. LendingClub had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 22.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that LendingClub will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

See Also

