Short Interest in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Expands By 9.7%

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,610,000 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the May 15th total of 6,940,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Liberty Energy by 1,912.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LBRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Liberty Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Liberty Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.35.

Liberty Energy Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE LBRT traded down $0.34 on Monday, reaching $13.74. 3,379,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,915,656. Liberty Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.71 and a fifty-two week high of $18.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.89 and a 200 day moving average of $14.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 4.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.10.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Energy will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.56%.

About Liberty Energy

(Get Rating)

Liberty Energy, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company was founded on December 21, 2016 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.