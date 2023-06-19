Short Interest in New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) Expands By 7.9%

New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the May 15th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Concept Energy in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Concept Energy by 129.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 13,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Concept Energy in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. 5.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Concept Energy Stock Performance

Shares of GBR stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.24. 7,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,035. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 million, a P/E ratio of 41.35 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.14. New Concept Energy has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $2.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

New Concept Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:GBR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter. New Concept Energy had a net margin of 66.11% and a return on equity of 2.66%.

Several analysts have recently commented on GBR shares. TheStreet raised shares of New Concept Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Concept Energy in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

New Concept Energy Company Profile

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in the provision of real estate rental services. It also maintains property and liability insurance intended to cover claims for its real estate and corporate operations. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

