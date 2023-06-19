SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $146.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.30.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

SiteOne Landscape Supply Price Performance

SITE stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $158.79. 463,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,316. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 52 week low of $97.36 and a 52 week high of $165.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Institutional Trading of SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.32). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $837.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $789.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 383.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 910.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.