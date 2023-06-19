Snider Financial Group Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Snider Financial Group trimmed its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,938 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 9.0% of Snider Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Snider Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $16,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 188.4% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $98.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,653,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,030,944. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.20 and a fifty-two week high of $104.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.83.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.