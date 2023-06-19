Sound Income Strategies LLC Acquires 67 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,524 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Tesla from $212.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering lowered Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Tesla from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.15.

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,013,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total value of $2,040,780.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,739,714.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,438 shares in the company, valued at $17,013,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 161,730 shares of company stock valued at $32,096,687 in the last ninety days. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA stock opened at $260.54 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $314.67. The firm has a market cap of $825.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.63, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

