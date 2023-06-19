Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $15.06 Million Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,433 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 16,935 shares during the quarter. LyondellBasell Industries accounts for about 1.6% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $15,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,006.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LYB shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.28.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

NYSE LYB opened at $92.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.82. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $71.46 and a 12-month high of $101.30. The company has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.00 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 54.11%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

