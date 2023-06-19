Sound Income Strategies LLC Increases Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 26.1% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 13,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $87.03 on Monday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.37 and a fifty-two week high of $110.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.71. The company has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 967.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.36). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. Analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 5,555.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.83.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

