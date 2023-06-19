SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) is MKT Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

MKT Advisors LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises 11.9% of MKT Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. MKT Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $15,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 8.3% in the first quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 265.3% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA DIA traded down $1.82 on Monday, reaching $342.95. 5,576,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,513,467. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $286.62 and a one year high of $348.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $336.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $334.21.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

