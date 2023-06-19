SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPEM. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 773,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 18,617 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,793.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prostatis Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 40,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 369.2% during the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.65. 2,651,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,803,539. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $36.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.17 and a 200-day moving average of $34.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

