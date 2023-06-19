Spectris plc (LON:SXS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Spectris plc (LON:SXS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,817.50 ($47.77).

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,265 ($53.37) target price on shares of Spectris in a research report on Monday. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Spectris from GBX 3,470 ($43.42) to GBX 3,870 ($48.42) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,650 ($45.67) price target on shares of Spectris in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

Shares of Spectris stock traded down GBX 38 ($0.48) on Monday, reaching GBX 3,667 ($45.88). 184,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,737.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,447.16. The firm has a market cap of £3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,492.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.75. Spectris has a 1-year low of GBX 2,654 ($33.21) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,883.85 ($48.60).

Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments.

