Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Holdings Reduced by Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.

Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,241 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up approximately 1.8% of Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 161.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 36,714 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 22,697 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 40,660 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $101.87 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $70.77 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.68.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, March 30th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.31.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Further Reading

