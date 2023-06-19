State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $157,412,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 548.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,125,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $149,673,000 after purchasing an additional 952,037 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,014,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,917,961,000 after purchasing an additional 636,301 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,101,000. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,358,000. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DGX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.20.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of DGX traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $138.60. 2,673,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,105,877. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.48. The company has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.40 and a 12 month high of $158.34.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.89%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

