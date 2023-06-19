State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 84,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in WestRock were worth $2,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock during the fourth quarter worth $194,739,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 27.7% in the first quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 12,686,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $386,564,000 after buying an additional 2,752,196 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 273.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,255,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,137,000 after buying an additional 919,165 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 204.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,325,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,940,000 after buying an additional 889,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 11.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,923,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,965,000 after buying an additional 619,458 shares in the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WRK shares. Bank of America raised shares of WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup upgraded WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on WestRock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on WestRock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.57.

NYSE WRK traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.48. 4,474,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,402,966. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.00. WestRock has a 1 year low of $26.84 and a 1 year high of $43.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.19.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 9.98%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.63%.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

