State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 2,324 Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,324 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $2,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in O-I Glass by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in O-I Glass in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in O-I Glass by 251.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in O-I Glass in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in O-I Glass in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on O-I Glass from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on O-I Glass from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.11.

O-I Glass Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of OI traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.94. 2,920,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,170,145. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.37. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $23.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.55.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

O-I Glass Profile

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

Featured Stories

