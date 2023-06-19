State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stock Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $2,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 96.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at AMN Healthcare Services

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, Director Daphne E. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.57, for a total value of $109,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,799 shares in the company, valued at $854,536.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AMN Healthcare Services news, Director Daphne E. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.57, for a total transaction of $109,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,536.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 6,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total transaction of $509,642.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,073 shares in the company, valued at $680,957.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $748,654 over the last quarter. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMN stock traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $108.10. 2,066,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 799,915. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.15 and a twelve month high of $129.04.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 7.93%. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMN. Truist Financial cut their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $111.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.20.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

