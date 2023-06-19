StockNews.com Upgrades Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) to “Strong-Buy”

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Wabash National Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE WNC traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.82. 1,956,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,370. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.53 and its 200-day moving average is $24.98. Wabash National has a twelve month low of $12.81 and a twelve month high of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.62.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.38 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wabash National will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wabash National

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Wabash National news, Director Larry J. Magee sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $339,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,505.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Wabash National in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wabash National during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Wabash National during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Wabash National during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in Wabash National by 451.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the period. 97.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; platform truck bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

