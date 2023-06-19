Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up 1.3% of Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,908,000 after purchasing an additional 243,907 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $315,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments stock traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $176.76. The stock had a trading volume of 10,374,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,168,569. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $186.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The firm has a market cap of $160.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.51.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

TXN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

