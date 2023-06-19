The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) Short Interest Update

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 209,400 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the May 15th total of 190,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 417,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Gabelli Equity Trust

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 21,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 376,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. 6.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.58. 650,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,605. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.66. The Gabelli Equity Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.84 and a fifty-two week high of $6.59.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Announces Dividend

About The Gabelli Equity Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.75%.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

