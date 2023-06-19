Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last Week

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 19th. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0330 or 0.00000123 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $203.81 million and approximately $2.76 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00042735 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00031940 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00014669 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00004610 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003025 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,179,172,687 coins. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

