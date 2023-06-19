Thomasville National Bank Cuts Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Thomasville National Bank trimmed its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SDY. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $123.19 on Monday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.55 and a fifty-two week high of $132.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.69. The firm has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

