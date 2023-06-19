U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Purchased by Greylin Investment Management Inc

Greylin Investment Management Inc raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,064 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp makes up 0.8% of Greylin Investment Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Greylin Investment Management Inc’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 30,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 12,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Connolly Sarah T. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 24,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on USB. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut U.S. Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.84.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of USB stock opened at $33.45 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.66. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $49.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.06%.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, Director Scott W. Wine acquired 30,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $999,888.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,888.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Scott W. Wine bought 30,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $999,888.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,888.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard P. Mckenney bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.37 per share, with a total value of $607,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 76,698 shares of company stock worth $2,446,082 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

