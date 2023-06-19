VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) is Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 124,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,416 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF comprises about 7.2% of Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $9,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MOAT. Warner Financial Inc. grew its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 60,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 24,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 8,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 18,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period.

Shares of MOAT opened at $79.81 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.84 and its 200-day moving average is $71.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

