Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Holdings Boosted by CMH Wealth Management LLC

CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,259 shares during the period. Vanguard Energy ETF comprises about 2.4% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. CMH Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $8,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bray Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 4,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VDE traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $112.24. 427,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,766. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $90.87 and a 12 month high of $132.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.62.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.