Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Position Lifted by CMH Wealth Management LLC

CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 135,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Financials ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $10,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VFH. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 633.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF stock traded down $0.29 on Monday, hitting $81.20. 244,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,248. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $72.96 and a 1 year high of $90.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

