Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Position Trimmed by Level Financial Advisors Inc.

Level Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after purchasing an additional 424,533,112 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,976.9% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,818,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727,165 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,849,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,705,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,977 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $131,081,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,835,000 after purchasing an additional 499,927 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG stock opened at $279.90 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $283.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $258.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.38. The firm has a market cap of $91.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

