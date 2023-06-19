Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,725,157,000 after buying an additional 394,480,089 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,863,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,581,000 after buying an additional 3,242,830 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,927,000 after buying an additional 884,541 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,656,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,913,000 after buying an additional 141,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,130.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,392,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,287,000 after buying an additional 4,035,110 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $107.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $49.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.85. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $113.78.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

