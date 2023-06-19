Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 882 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,706,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,444,438 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,464,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,357,976,000 after purchasing an additional 194,301 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 8,694,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $717,144,000 after purchasing an additional 920,965 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,311,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $603,077,000 after purchasing an additional 927,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $529,864,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $83.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.15. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $74.66 and a 1 year high of $102.37.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

