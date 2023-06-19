Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Position Increased by Lpwm LLC

Lpwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 663,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,866 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 20.1% of Lpwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Lpwm LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $41,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $70.20. 1,190,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,757. The stock has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.40 and its 200 day moving average is $62.68. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $51.98 and a 12 month high of $71.11.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.128 dividend. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd.

(Get Rating)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.