Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Bought by Level Financial Advisors Inc.

Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,297 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 5.1% of Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 8,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

VCSH opened at $75.62 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.99 and its 200-day moving average is $75.89. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.26 and a twelve month high of $77.43.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1952 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

