Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Stock Holdings Reduced by Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $7,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VTEB stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,460,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,421,525. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.15. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.38 and a one year high of $51.22.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

