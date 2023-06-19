Versant Capital Management Inc Buys 140 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100,352.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,502,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,192,551,000 after buying an additional 73,429,036 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,955,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,117,000 after acquiring an additional 157,566 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,415,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,740,000 after purchasing an additional 80,408 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,407,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,220,000 after purchasing an additional 166,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,384,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,055,000 after purchasing an additional 185,373 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $140.56. 2,173,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,510,364. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.40. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.21 and a 12 month high of $160.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

