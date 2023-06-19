Versant Capital Management Inc Has $4.55 Million Stock Holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $4,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVUS. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $281,625,000. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $141,703,000. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,274,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,916,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,320,000 after buying an additional 409,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,012,000.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AVUS traded down $0.31 on Monday, hitting $74.64. 214,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,399. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $61.78 and a 52 week high of $75.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.68.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

