Versant Capital Management Inc Purchases 4,334 Shares of Global X MSCI Greece ETF (NYSEARCA:GREK)

Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Global X MSCI Greece ETF (NYSEARCA:GREK – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the quarter. Global X MSCI Greece ETF makes up 2.6% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Versant Capital Management Inc owned approximately 4.93% of Global X MSCI Greece ETF worth $7,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Global X MSCI Greece ETF by 76.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in Global X MSCI Greece ETF by 40.0% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Global X MSCI Greece ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $309,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Global X MSCI Greece ETF by 118.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 17,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP bought a new stake in Global X MSCI Greece ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $944,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GREK traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.89. 85,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,300. The company has a market cap of $186.29 million, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.03. Global X MSCI Greece ETF has a one year low of $20.74 and a one year high of $37.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.72.

The Global X MSCI Greece ETF (GREK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Greece Select 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of about 15 Greek firms. GREK was launched on Dec 7, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

