Vulcan Forged PYR 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.01 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. During the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for $2.99 or 0.00011120 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $83.48 million and $2.01 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,882,227 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 2.97755781 USD and is down -2.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $2,052,271.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

