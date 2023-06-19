WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Sells 142 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA BIV opened at $75.33 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.90. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $71.40 and a 1 year high of $80.05.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

