WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Takes $786,000 Position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 31,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CGDV. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,136,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 450,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,126 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 56,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 223,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after acquiring an additional 98,058 shares in the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Dividend Value ETF alerts:

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF stock opened at $26.88 on Monday. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 52 week low of $20.41 and a 52 week high of $27.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.91.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.