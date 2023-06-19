Windsor Capital Management LLC Has $840,000 Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Windsor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,713 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $896,000. Pacific Sage Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $466,000. Applied Capital LLC FL acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $469,000. First Citizens Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Intel by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 296,833 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,845,000 after buying an additional 84,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on INTC. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $25.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intel Price Performance

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INTC opened at $36.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $151.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.48 and a beta of 0.87. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $40.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

