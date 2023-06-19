Windsor Capital Management LLC Increases Position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Windsor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Windsor Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Windsor Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $2,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 972.4% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 157,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $51.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.88. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.80 and a fifty-two week high of $60.33.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

