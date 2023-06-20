11,090 Shares in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Bought by Stableford Capital II LLC

Stableford Capital II LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Stableford Capital II LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VNQ. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.19. 1,224,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,389,402. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $74.66 and a 12 month high of $102.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.12. The company has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

