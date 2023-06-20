17,508 Shares in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC) Bought by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSCGet Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,482,000. FAS Wealth Partners bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $6,435,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,781,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 141.1% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after buying an additional 64,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 1,833.4% during the 4th quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 99,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,298,000 after buying an additional 94,016 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AVSC opened at $45.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.68 million, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.97. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $39.33 and a 52 week high of $49.70.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (AVSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVSC was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

