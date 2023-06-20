1irstGold (1GOLD) Price Hits $66.82 on Top Exchanges

1irstGold (1GOLD) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 20th. During the last seven days, 1irstGold has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. 1irstGold has a total market capitalization of $5.40 million and $2,497.76 worth of 1irstGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1irstGold token can currently be bought for $66.82 or 0.00231745 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

1irstGold Profile

1irstGold’s launch date was March 1st, 2019. 1irstGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,886 tokens. 1irstGold’s official Twitter account is @1irstgold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for 1irstGold is medium.com/@1irstgold/1irstgold-becomes-the-first-means-to-store-physical-gold-in-digital-form-18d12f7bedde. 1irstGold’s official website is 1irstgold.com.

1irstGold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Each GOLD token represents the value of one gram of fine gold. The owner of this GOLD Token can always convert his token into almost any conceivable cryptocurrency, as well as FIAT currencies like the Euro or the US Dollar.The official 1irstGold ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1irstGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

