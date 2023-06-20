5,034 Shares in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Bought by First Affirmative Financial Network

First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,034 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BNS. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 302.3% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. 37.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BNS traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $49.80. 219,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,374,522. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $45.26 and a 52 week high of $63.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.35. The company has a market cap of $59.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.02.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 14.16%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.7851 per share. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 59.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on BNS. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Scotiabank cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.06.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

