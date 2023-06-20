9,640 Shares in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Bought by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 9,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,146,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,551,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,946,194,000 after purchasing an additional 472,896 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,038,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,098,391,000 after purchasing an additional 309,039 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,010,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,629,852,000 after buying an additional 794,328 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,045,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,157,923,000 after purchasing an additional 123,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,586,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,051,049,000 after acquiring an additional 822,790 shares during the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded down $1.06 on Tuesday, reaching $220.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,397. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $215.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.54. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.46 and a 52-week high of $274.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.80.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.86%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

